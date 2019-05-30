BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — A Baltimore woman was arrested and police are looking for another woman in connection with a theft of a three-month-old calf from a farm near Woodstock last month.

Police arrested Jennifer Lauren Sully, 44, on a warrant Monday. She now faces multiple burglary and theft charges.

According to police, the owners of Braglio Farms discovered their three-month-old calf Milly was missing on the morning of April 22. The owners reportedly found photos on social media of two women trespassing on their property and petting their cows days before Milly went missing.

Police reportedly found more photos of Sully and Erika Lynn Wilkinson, 19, on social media. Milly was found May 7 at a non-profit animal sanctuary in Williamsburg, Virginia, and was returned to its owners.

The owner of the sanctuary reportedly gave police false accounts of how Milly came into his possession before telling them Sully had given him the calf.

Sully has since posted a $10,000 unsecured personal bond after an initial bail hearing.

Police have issued a warrant for Wilkinson, who has a last-known address in Falls Church, Virginia.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call 911.

Baltimore County Police Animal Abuse Team also looked into allegations of animal abuse against the farm as part of their investigation; they did not find any evidence to substantiate those allegations.