CBS NEWS — A Delaware woman who says she was severely beaten at a resort is telling her story in public for the first time. Tammy Lawrence-Daley says in January, she was attacked by a stranger inside the resort where she was staying in the Dominican Republic.
“It’s very difficult, very difficult reliving,” Lawrence-Daley said. “I could hear footfalls behind me. And before I could turn around, he plowed into the back of me.”
Tammy Lawrence-Daley was on vacation with her husband at the Majestic Elegance Resort in the Dominican Republic when she says she went downstairs alone one night in search of a snack. Then the man attacked her.