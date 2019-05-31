By Mike Hellgren
COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — The cleanup continues after Howard County was hit by two tornadoes in May.

The first tornado, rated an EF-1 on the Enhanced Fujita scale, touched down in the Columbia area on May 23. Another tornado hit the Glenelg area Thursday afternoon.

“We are just finishing our efforts regarding last week’s tornado and we expect to complete our new cleanup efforts over the next week, said Kris Jagarapu, Howard County’s bureau of highways chief.

Howard County officials said the May 30 storm knocked out power to more than 3,000 homes and forced more than 30 roads to close. It also caused significant damage to a public works facility in Dayton.

National Weather Service crews are surveying the damage Friday in Howard and Frederick counties.

No injuries have been reported from the May 30 storm.

Tornado damage at Howard County Department of Public Works, Bureau of Highways facility in Dayton. Credit: Howard County

