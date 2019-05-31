DUBLIN, Md. (WJZ) — A Joppa man was killed in a single-vehicle crash near Dublin in Harford County early Friday morning.
Deputies were called to Poole Road near Cedar Church Road around 1:35 a.m. for the crash. When they arrived on scene, deputies found a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe overturned in the northbound lane of Poole Road.
A preliminary investigation showed the Tahoe was heading south when it went off the side of the road, hit a tree and then came to rest on the driver’s side in the road.
The passenger, Jordan Fredrick Moughan, 19, was declared dead at the scene. The Tahoe’s driver, Damien Alec Myers, 28, of Havre de Grace, was taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview with injuries.
Police believe speed and alcohol were contributing factors in the crash.
Anyone who may have seen the crash is asked to call the Harford County Sheriff’s Office at (443) 109-3324.