Comments
ESSEX, Md. (WJZ) — A 30-year-old Baltimore man was charged in a fatal double shooting in Essex last month.
ESSEX, Md. (WJZ) — A 30-year-old Baltimore man was charged in a fatal double shooting in Essex last month.
Antonio Jay Dorsey of 8500 block of Heath Road was charged in the April 27 shooting of a man and woman on 1100 block of Tace Drive.
Police reported the woman, 27-year-old Jessica Holly Diotte, died from her injuries days later.
Woman Killed In Essex Double Shooting
Dorsey has been charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, a felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of a controlled dangerous substance with the intent to distribute.
He is being held at the Baltimore County Department of Corrections on a denied bond status.