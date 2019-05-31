  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    5:00 PMWJZ News @ 5PM
    5:30 PMWJZ News @ 5:30PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Crime, Essex, Local TV, Talkers


ESSEX, Md. (WJZ) — A 30-year-old Baltimore man was charged in a fatal double shooting in Essex last month.

Antonio Jay Dorsey of 8500 block of Heath Road was charged in the April 27 shooting of a man and woman on 1100 block of Tace Drive.

Antonio Jay Dorsey Credit: Baltimore County Police

Police reported the woman, 27-year-old Jessica Holly Diotte, died from her injuries days later.

Woman Killed In Essex Double Shooting

Dorsey has been charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, a felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of a controlled dangerous substance with the intent to distribute.

He is being held at the Baltimore County Department of Corrections on a denied bond status.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s