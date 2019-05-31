MARYLAND/VIRGINIA (WJZ) — The FBI is searching for a “furry” serial bank robber.
The FBI said that between October 26, 2018, and May 8, 2019, an unknown suspected conducted four bank robberies in Maryland and Virginia. In each of the robberies, the suspect wore furry masks or wigs and passed a note over the counter demanding money.
On October 26, 2018, the suspect committed a robbery at the SunTrust Bank inside of a Safeway grocery store around 6:39 p.m. in Herndon, Virginia.
The suspect also robbed a separate SunTrust Bank inside of a Safeway grocery store in Herndon and in Falls Church, Virginia.
One SunTrust Banks located within a Safeway grocery store in Maryland was also robbed by the “furry” bank robbery.
On January 12, 2019, the suspect robbed the SunTrust Bank inside of the Safeway located on Darnestown Road in Gaithersburg, Maryland around 11:07 a.m.
The FBI is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect.