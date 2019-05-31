Comments
BALTIMORE (KDKA) — Former Baltimore Ravens defensive lineman Haloti Ngata officially retired this week and said his hit on Big Ben was his favorite sack.
Ngata retired as a Raven this week, after stints with the Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles. During the retirement press conference, Ngata was asked which hit was the most memorable in his career and he says the hit on Ben Roethlisberger back in December of 2010 that broke his nose stood out the most.
“Haloti Ngata on his favorite hit: “Breaking Ben [Roethlisberger]’s nose. I didn’t do it on purpose.”