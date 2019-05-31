Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The University of Maryland Medical System Board of Directors unanimously approved a new conflict of interest policy in the wake of the “Healthy Holly” book deal scandal that forced former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh from office.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The University of Maryland Medical System Board of Directors unanimously approved a new conflict of interest policy in the wake of the “Healthy Holly” book deal scandal that forced former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh from office.
The seven-page policy outlines a number of restrictions and processes for board members to avoid conflicts of interest, including detailed disclosure procedures, requirements that non-independent board members recuse themselves from certain decision-making activities and a prohibition on sole source contracting with any board member.
An independent consulting firm is working with the board to implement the new policy. It was presented to Gov. Larry Hogan and the presiding officers of the Senate and House of Delegates Friday.
The full policy is available for the public to read on UMMS’s website. It will take effect July 1.