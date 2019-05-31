Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 45-year-old man’s death Saturday in Baltimore has been ruled a homicide, city police said Friday.
Detectives were called to the 500 block of East 26th Street around 9:30 Saturday morning for a report of a suspicious death. When they arrived, they found the 45-year-old man dead at the scene.
Due to the conditions in which the body was found, the fire department’s Collapse Rescue Unit was called in to remove it.
His body was then taken to the medical examiner’s office and ruled a homicide Sunday due to multiple gunshot wounds.
Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.