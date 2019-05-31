  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    5:00 PMWJZ News @ 5PM
    5:30 PMWJZ News @ 5:30PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, hospice theft, Local TV, Raven Addison, Ronetta Addison, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two Baltimore women were sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to stealing thousands of dollars from a vulnerable hospice patient.

Raven Addison, 25, stole two checks and cashed one for $500 at the time she was providing in-home hospice care for the victim. She pleaded guilty to one count of misdemeanor theft.

A judge sentenced her to probation before judgement, one year of supervised probation and 40 hours of community service.

Addison’s mother, Ronetta, pleaded guilty to one count of felony theft after using the victim’s bank account to pay bills totaling 1,924.60. She was sentenced to one year of incarceration, all suspended, one year of probation and 24 hours of community service.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s