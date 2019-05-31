Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two Baltimore women were sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to stealing thousands of dollars from a vulnerable hospice patient.
Raven Addison, 25, stole two checks and cashed one for $500 at the time she was providing in-home hospice care for the victim. She pleaded guilty to one count of misdemeanor theft.
A judge sentenced her to probation before judgement, one year of supervised probation and 40 hours of community service.
Addison’s mother, Ronetta, pleaded guilty to one count of felony theft after using the victim’s bank account to pay bills totaling 1,924.60. She was sentenced to one year of incarceration, all suspended, one year of probation and 24 hours of community service.