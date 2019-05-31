BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There was anticipation, anxiety and love at BWI Airport on Friday morning.
Zoila Rodriguez and her 3-year-old son crossed the border into the United States two months ago. Sponsored by her father, they arrived safely in Maryland, but her 6-year-old daughter and husband who crossed separately were detained.
Her husband was sent to one facility and her daughter, Kimberly, to another about 500 miles away from her father.
Kimberly does not speak English and contracted Chicken Pox while she was detained.
“A lot of unknowns, a lot of foreign things happening in her life, but she’s a child of good spirits,” Betsy McGuire, a family member, said.
Kimberly’s father was sent from Texas to New Jersey where he is still being held.
“America is built on families being together,” McGuire said. “We don’t want to separate our families and we want to make sure that, when these families come here, we want to make sure they are maintained in that family spirit because that helps them to be stronger.”