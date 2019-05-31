



June 13 will be the one-year anniversary of the death of Maryland Terrapins offensive lineman Jordan McNair.

Friday, his family highlighted his life and legacy with the first-annual Jordan McNair Golf Classic.

McNair collapsed during a University of Maryland football workout on May 29, 2018. It was determined McNair collapsed from heat stroke. He died two weeks later.

While those involved still wrestle with the enormity of that loss, his legacy survives in the Jordan McNair foundation, which held its first annual Jordan McNair Golf Classic Friday at Turf Valley Resort in Howard County.

There was also an auction to raise funds. Jordan McNair’s father Marty McNair explained the foundation is an outreach.

“Heat-related injuries are 100 percent preventable, and we don’t want anybody to take that for granted,” he said. “Keep in mind this has happened 30-plus times in the NCAA prior to it happening to Jordan, but this is the first time we’ve gotten any national attention to make a difference, to become a voice for the people that don’t have a voice and hopefully this won’t happen again.”

The tournament was a sellout. Jordan McNair’s mother, Tonya Wilson, told WJZ how are they are holding up as the anniversary of Jordan’s death approaches.

“Faith and prayers,” she said. “People all over the country have been praying for us and we’ve been lifted on their prayers. That’s how we’ve been holding up.”

McNair’s parents encourage people to contact the foundation for information on heat-related illnesses at jordanmcnairgfoundation@gmail.com.