GLENELG, Md. (WJZ) — Surveyors from the National Weather Service will be in Howard and Frederick counties Friday surveying storm damage from Thursday.

A tornado was already confirmed in Columbia Thursday. It was the second tornado to hit Howard County in a week.

But the Glenelg area also saw storm damage Thursday.

Chopper was over an area where trees were split in half.

Frederick was also hit hard by Thursday’s storms.

 

