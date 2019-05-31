Comments
GLENELG, Md. (WJZ) — Surveyors from the National Weather Service will be in Howard and Frederick counties Friday surveying storm damage from Thursday.
A tornado was already confirmed in Columbia Thursday. It was the second tornado to hit Howard County in a week.
But the Glenelg area also saw storm damage Thursday.
Chopper was over an area where trees were split in half.
Frederick was also hit hard by Thursday’s storms.