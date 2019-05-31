The family of a University of Maryland student killed last year in an adenovirus outbreak that sickened dozens said they are thankful for Gov. Larry Hogan’s call for an investigation into the university’s handling of the outbreak.

The family of Olivia Paregol released a statement Friday, saying in part:

We hope that a truly independent body with no ties to the University of Maryland will examine the circumstances around the university’s virus disclosures; determine what the university knew and when it knew about the outbreak; review the communications between the Prince George’s County Dept. of Health, the State Dept. of Health, the CDC and other private and public health leaders; assess the university’s compliance with its own documented infectious disease response policies; examine the timing associated with the health center’s knowledge of the developing adenovirus outbreak and its responsibility to inform students.