SILVER SPRING, Md. (WJZ) — Police have released a surveillance photo of two suspects in a stabbing in Silver Spring earlier this month.
The stabbing happened around 4 a.m. May 8 after the victim and one of the suspects were involved in a confrontation outside a business in the 900 block of Bonifant Street.
A few minutes later, the first suspect and another person, one or both of whom were armed, approached the victim and stabbed him before fleeing the area.
The victim’s friends drove him to an area hospital.
Anyone who has information about the suspects or stabbing is asked to call the 3rd District Investigative Section at 240-773-6870. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Crime Solvers will pay a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information provided to them that leads to an arrest in this case.