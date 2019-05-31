  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Best of Canton


BALTIMORE (Hoodline) — Spending time in Canton? Get to know this Baltimore neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from an oyster bar to a Venezuelan spot.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Canton, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Mama’s On The Half Shell

PHOTO: HEATHER M./YELP

Topping the list is bar and breakfast and brunch spot Mama’s On The Half Shell, which offers seafood and more. Located at 2901 Odonnell St., it’s the most popular business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 1,062 reviews on Yelp.

The Baltimore Sun called this spot a “tavern for seafood lovers,” which is “worth enduring that inevitable city-life hassle.” On the menu, expect to find fried oyster po’ boys, lobster rolls and classic dishes like stuffed shrimp.

2. Verde

PHOTO: JEFF K./YELP

Italian and breakfast and brunch spot Verde, which offers pizza and more, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 641 S. Montford Ave., four stars out of 383 reviews.

This 144-seat spot offers “authentic Neapolitan pizza and other Italian specialties,” according to its website. Other menu items include homemade mozzarella and baked pasta. There’s also beer, wine and dessert.

3. Alma Cocina Latina

PHOTO: SHER Y./YELP

Alma Cocina Latina, a cocktail bar and Venezuelan spot, is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 284 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2400 Boston St., Suite 108 to see for yourself.

The Washington Post named this spot one of the best eateries in the Washington D.C. area for its pan-Latin culinary influences. On the menu, look for its Caribbean salmon filet with caramelized pineapple sauce or its “Vegan Heaven,” a medley of cauliflower, spicy mango cabbage slaw and more.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor.Click here for more about what we’re doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s