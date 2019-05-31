



HoodlineSpending time in Canton? Get to know this Baltimore neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from an oyster bar to a Venezuelan spot.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Canton, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Mama’s On The Half Shell

PHOTO: HEATHER M./YELP

Topping the list is bar and breakfast and brunch spot Mama’s On The Half Shell, which offers seafood and more. Located at 2901 Odonnell St., it’s the most popular business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 1,062 reviews on Yelp.

The Baltimore Sun called this spot a “tavern for seafood lovers,” which is “worth enduring that inevitable city-life hassle.” On the menu, expect to find fried oyster po’ boys, lobster rolls and classic dishes like stuffed shrimp.

2. Verde

PHOTO: JEFF K./YELP

Italian and breakfast and brunch spot Verde, which offers pizza and more, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 641 S. Montford Ave., four stars out of 383 reviews.

This 144-seat spot offers “authentic Neapolitan pizza and other Italian specialties,” according to its website. Other menu items include homemade mozzarella and baked pasta. There’s also beer, wine and dessert.

3. Alma Cocina Latina

PHOTO: SHER Y./YELP

Alma Cocina Latina, a cocktail bar and Venezuelan spot, is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 284 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2400 Boston St., Suite 108 to see for yourself.

The Washington Post named this spot one of the best eateries in the Washington D.C. area for its pan-Latin culinary influences. On the menu, look for its Caribbean salmon filet with caramelized pineapple sauce or its “Vegan Heaven,” a medley of cauliflower, spicy mango cabbage slaw and more.