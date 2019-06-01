



The 11-year-old Edgewood boy who was rescued from a pool at a Joppa home on Memorial Day died Friday at the Johns Hopkins Children’s Center.

Joppa Magnolia Volunteer Fire was dispatched at 1:48 p.m. at a home along Neptune Drive when Zephaniah Muchele was pulled from the pool, not breathing.

The person who took the 911 call stayed on the phone and gave pre-arrival CPR instructions to the caller who reported the incident.

At around 1:51 p.m., a JMVFC member who lives in the area arrived at the home took over the life-saving care and started life support efforts.

A paramedic unit arrived at 1:56 p.m. and took the child to the hospital.

Zephaniah was transported to the Upper Chesapeake Medical Center where officials say his heart started to beat again.

He was stabilized and transferred by helicopter to the John’s Hopkins Children’s Center in Baltimore where he remained in critical condition.

He later died Friday, his family confirmed.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family with the costs of Zephaniah medical expenses.