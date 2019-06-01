HARWOOD, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a fatal car accident that left one person dead on Friday morning.
Officers responded to Muddy Creek Road near Lansdale Road in Harwood around 11:25 a.m. for a report of a single-vehicle crash.
The car was reportedly traveling southbound on Muddy Creek Road, approaching Lansdale Road, when it crossed the center and drove into a drainage ditch on the left side of the roadway.
The car briefly went airborne across a driveway and struck several trees.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy.
Speed does not appear to have played a factor in the crash. Drugs and alcohol are unknown pending the toxicology results.