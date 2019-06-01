  • WJZ 13On Air

Filed Under:Baltimore County police, Pikesville, Shooting, stirrup court


PIKESVILLE, MD (WJZ)– Baltimore County Police responded to a report of a shooting just after 5a.m. this morning on Stirrup Court in Pikesville.

Investigators say an adult male was found with a gunshot wound to the lower body and has been transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The condition of the man is not know at this time but he is expected to survive.

Baltimore County Police Violent Crimes Unit continues to investigate this shooting but have not provided any details of a possible suspect or motive in this shooting.

