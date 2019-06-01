  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (Hoodline) — Interested in checking out the freshest new spots in Baltimore? From Japanese food to jazz music, read on for a list of the newest hot spots to land near you.

Ramen Utsuke

PHOTO: JAIME G./YELP

Ramen Utsuke is a Japanese restaurant that recently opened at 414 Light St., Suite 103, in Otterbein. This spot serves up classic Japanese comfort food, including big bowls of hot, steamy ramen. There’s also a sizable sake and beer list.

Keystone Korner

PHOTO: APRIL F./YELP

New to 1350 Lancaster St. in Fells Point is Keystone Korner, a jazz and blues spot. Keystone Korner offers a classy and contemporary club setting in which to enjoy nightly music performances. Newcomers and legends alike take the stage, and most performances feature an early and a late set. There’s also a full dining and drinking menu and a raw bar serving up oysters and shrimp.

TinyBrickOven

PHOTO: J T./YELP

Head over to 1036 Light St. in Federal Hill and you’ll find TinyBrickOven, a pizzeria that also serves up gelato. This is the first brick-and-mortar location of owner Will Fagg’s pizzeria concept, which is based around a portable brick oven that Fagg designed.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor.Click here for more about what we’re doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

