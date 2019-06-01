BALTIMORE (Hoodline) — Interested in checking out the freshest new spots in Baltimore? From Japanese food to jazz music, read on for a list of the newest hot spots to land near you.
Ramen Utsuke
Ramen Utsuke is a Japanese restaurant that recently opened at 414 Light St., Suite 103, in Otterbein. This spot serves up classic Japanese comfort food, including big bowls of hot, steamy ramen. There’s also a sizable sake and beer list.
Keystone Korner
New to 1350 Lancaster St. in Fells Point is Keystone Korner, a jazz and blues spot. Keystone Korner offers a classy and contemporary club setting in which to enjoy nightly music performances. Newcomers and legends alike take the stage, and most performances feature an early and a late set. There’s also a full dining and drinking menu and a raw bar serving up oysters and shrimp.
TinyBrickOven
Head over to 1036 Light St. in Federal Hill and you’ll find TinyBrickOven, a pizzeria that also serves up gelato. This is the first brick-and-mortar location of owner Will Fagg’s pizzeria concept, which is based around a portable brick oven that Fagg designed.
