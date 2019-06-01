Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan will not run against President Donald Trump in the Republican primary, despite months of speculation.
Hogan told The Washington Post — “I’m not going to be a candidate for president in 2020.”
For months, Hogan has been taking a more national role in politics and some GOP members were hoping the two-term Republican governor of a historically blue state would take on Trump in the primary.
He told the Post, “I have a commitment to the 6 million people of Maryland and a lot of work to do, things we haven’t completed.”
