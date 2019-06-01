  • WJZ 13On Air

SANTO DOMINGO (WJZ) — A Prince George’s County couple was found dead in their room at a resort in the Dominican Republic.

Dominican Today reports that the Nathael Holmes, 63, and Cynthia Day, 49, were found at the Bahia Principle Hotel at the resort of Playa Nueva Romana on the southeast coast.

Reports say that there is no evidence of violence in relation to their death.

The cause of death has not yet been determined.

Comments
  1. Tickedoff Person says:
    June 1, 2019 at 8:19 pm

    Brutal assault and now this. if someone still wants to go there. Bring a knife or get one as soon as you arrive. EFF those losers down there.

    Reply

