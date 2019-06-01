Comments
SANTO DOMINGO (WJZ) — A Prince George’s County couple was found dead in their room at a resort in the Dominican Republic.
Dominican Today reports that the Nathael Holmes, 63, and Cynthia Day, 49, were found at the Bahia Principle Hotel at the resort of Playa Nueva Romana on the southeast coast.
Reports say that there is no evidence of violence in relation to their death.
The cause of death has not yet been determined.
