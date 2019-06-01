PORT DEPOSIT, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are investigating after a single-motorcycle crash left one person dead Saturday night.
State Troopers responded to Susquehanna River Road, north of Canal Road for a single vehicle crash just after 7 p.m.
An investigation revealed the driver of a 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle attempted to pass an unloaded school bus and lost control.
The Harley traveled off the roadway, where the driver and passenger were thrown from the motorcycle.
The passenger was transported to Christiana Hospital in Delaware while the driver was transported to Harford Memorial Hospital.
The driver of the motorcycle later died as a result of his injuries.
The driver and passenger’s identities are being withheld at this time, pending family notifications.