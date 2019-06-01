LEWISDALE, Md. (WJZ) — Prince George’s County Police are searching for a man who inappropriately touched a 4-year-old girl in the Lewisdale area last Saturday.
Police say the suspect approached the 4-year-old victim while she was outside and told her he would give her some chewing gum if she accompanied him to an apartment building laundry room.
The child agreed and once in the laundry room, the man allegedly touched her buttocks. Another child interrupted the incident and the girl ran from the laundry room.
The child’s mother had briefly lost sight of her daughter when the man lured the child away.
Police are urging parents in the area to be aware of their surroundings and to contact officials if they notice any suspicious activity.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his 30’s with a thin build and short hair. He was wearing a blue baseball hat, a bright blue t-shirt and khaki pants.
Police say they received no other reports of similar incidents.