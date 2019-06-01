Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a double shooting in southwest Baltimore that left two people injured on Saturday night.
Officers responded to a call at around 7:46 p.m. for a report of two walk-in shooting victims.
When police arrived, they found two 19-year-old men suffering from gunshot wounds. The first victim suffered a gunshot wound to the back and hip, while the second was hit in the back and hand.
Both victim’s injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.
The victims said that they were shot in the 200 block of South London.
Citywide Shooting detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.