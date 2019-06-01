  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a double shooting in southwest Baltimore that left two people injured on Saturday night.

Officers responded to a call at around 7:46 p.m. for a report of two walk-in shooting victims.

When police arrived, they found two 19-year-old men suffering from gunshot wounds. The first victim suffered a gunshot wound to the back and hip, while the second was hit in the back and hand.

Both victim’s injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

The victims said that they were shot in the 200 block of South London.

Citywide Shooting detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

