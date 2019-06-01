Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A group of Baltimore missionaries are eagerly awaiting a trip to Haiti.
The group from Christian Life Church leaves for the Caribbean Country early Monday morning. Their mission will include delivering clean water in a Port-au-Prince community.
“We have to start where we live, which is what we did, but we can’t forsake those who are further out,” Minister Wade Young III said.
The group will also visit an orphanage and facility for the elderly while they are on their mission trip.