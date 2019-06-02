Comments (3)
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County police confirm a body has been found in a homeless camp on Ordinance Road Sunday.
Police are still on the scene and have not said what may have caused the person’s death.
WJZ has a crew at the scene; stay tuned for updates.
That’s news?? Must be a slow news day…
WOW! STOP THE PRESSES!! Been waiting all day for that one…
Homeless camps are know to be violent, they battle over WHO had the last hit off the crack pipe! Thought everyone knew that…