GWYNN OAK, Md. (WJZ) — A 22-year-old Windsor Mill man was killed in a crash between a vehicle and a motorcycle Saturday evening.
Police were called to a crash on Liberty Road at Sedgemoor Road in Gwynn Oak just before 6 p.m.
A preliminary investigation showed the motorcyclist, Sidney Anthony Green, was driving his blue 2003 Suzuki motorcycle east on Liberty Road near the intersection with Sedgemoor Road as a blue 2016 Nissan Murano tried to turn left from westbound Liberty Road to Sedgemoor Road.
The vehicles collided, with Green’s motorcycle hit the Nissan’s front right fender.
Green was pronounced dead at the scene.
The occupants of the Nissan, who have not been named, were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Baltimore County police are still investigating the crash.