BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Five people were shot, including one fatally, in four separate incidents in Baltimore Sunday.

Just before 1 a.m., police were called to an area hospital for a report of a walk-in shooting victim. When officers arrived, they found a 17-year-old boy suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He died a short time later.

While police were at the hospital, a 20-year-old woman showed up at another hospital with a gunshot wound to the head.

An investigation found both were shot in the 2400 block of West Franklin Street.

The woman’s injuries are believed to be non-life threatening. She is currently listed in stable condition.

Two hours later, a 23-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the knee walked into an area hospital. The man told police he was shot after getting into an argument with a man near the intersection of Caroline and Gough streets.

Just after 3:15 a.m., police were called to the 2200 block of Aiken Street for a Shot Spotter alert. While searching the area, officers found a 27-year-old man in the 1200 block of Darley Avenue suffering from a gunshot wound to the left side of his boy.

The man was taken to an area hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

Early Sunday afternoon, police were called to a hospital where a 39-year-old man had showed up with a gunshot wound to the hip and foot.

He is listed in stable condition.

Police have not yet determined where that shooting occurred.

Anyone with information on any of these shootings is asked to contact investigators at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.