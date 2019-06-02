Ellicott City, MD (WJZ)– Police In Howard County are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with a fatal shooting Saturday night in Ellicott City.
Detectives are looking for 20-year-old Rane Dellinger of Autumn Hill Driver in Ellicott City, and encourage him to turn himself into police.
Dellinger is wanted following a shooting just before 10p.m. in the 4200 block of Montgomery Road where a man had been shot while sitting in his parked vehicle.
The victim of the shooting has been identified as 20-year-old Jacob Robert Mauer of Haycarriage Court in Ellicott City.
A preliminary investigation suggests Mauer, Dellinger and a friend were sitting in the car parked behind a building using drugs when Dellinger shot Mauer and fled the scene
Police are still trying to determine the circumstances leading up to the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call Howard County Police at 410-313-Stop.
