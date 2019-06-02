Comments
SANTO DOMINGO (WJZ) — A Prince George’s County couple found dead in their room at a resort in the Dominican Republic died due to respiratory failure, the country’s national police said Sunday.
Dominican Today reports that the Nathael Holmes, 63, and Cynthia Day, 49, were found at the Bahia Principle Hotel at the resort of Playa Nueva Romana on the southeast coast.
Maryland Couple Found Dead In Room At Dominican Republic Resort
An autopsy performed on the couple showed both had respiratory failure and pulmonary edema.
Police found several bottles of high blood pressure medications inside their room.
Reports say that there is no evidence of violence in relation to their death.