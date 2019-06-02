Comments
MARYLAND (WJZ) — Severe storms passing through Maryland Sunday evening brought numerous reports of damage, from trees and power lines knocked down to a transformer fire started by a lightning strike.
MARYLAND (WJZ) — Severe storms passing through Maryland Sunday evening brought numerous reports of damage, from trees and power lines knocked down to a transformer fire started by a lightning strike.
Montgomery County fire officials reported a tree fell on a house in the 15000 block of Layhill Road in Layhill and another tree landed on a home in the 13300 block of Rippling Brook Drive in Silver Spring. No injuries were reported.
Officials also reported a transformer fire at 11500 Veirs Mill Road near Newport Mill Road caused by a lightning strike as well as numerous branches and power lines blocking roads.
The round of severe storms is moving east across the state toward Baltimore and the Eastern Shore.
Click on the Weather page for the latest weather updates.