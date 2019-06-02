  • WJZ 13On Air

Baltimore, MD (WJZ)– The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for most of the state until 8p.m. tonight.

The effected counties are: Allegany, Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Carroll, Charles, Frederick, Garrett, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George’s, Saint Mary’s, Washington and Baltimore City.

A severe thunderstorm watch mean condition are favorable for the development of severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area.

A severe thunderstorm can produce one inch hail or larger and wind up to or over 58 mph.

During a severe thunderstorm watch people should be prepared to move to a place of safety as the storm approaches.

