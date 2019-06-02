Comments
SILVER SPRING, Md. (WJZ) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 83-year-old Silver Spring man who suffers from a cognitive impairment.
Montgomery County police said Donald Jon Marttila was last seen around 5:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of Gamewell Road in Silver Spring.
He is described as six-feet tall and 190 pounds, bald with gray hair on the sides and wearing glasses. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue sweater, brown khaki pants and brown shoes.
He drives a white 2013 Buick Lacrosse with Maryland tags 1CH1337.
Anyone who sees Marttila should call police at (301) 279-8000 or 911.