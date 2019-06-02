Comments
COLESVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Montgomery County police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 29-year-old Colesville man.
Police said Ton Chi Huynh was last seen around noon Friday when he left his home on Appleby Court. He was driving his black 2010 Honda Civic with Maryland tag 3DH3107.
Huynh’s family has not been able to contact him since Friday.
He is described as five-foot-seven and weighs 180 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.
Police and his family are concerned for his physical and emotional welfare.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Ton Chi Huynh or his vehicle is asked to call the Montgomery County Police non-emergency number at 301-279-8000 (available 24 hours). Callers may remain anonymous.