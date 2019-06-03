  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Animal Welfare, Baltimore, Baltimore News, Local TV, Middle River, Pulaski Highway, Talkers

MIDDLE RIVER, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County health department officials are on the scene of an animal welfare call at a residence in Middle River Monday afternoon.

County officials said they received a call about too many animals at a residence in the 9000 block of Pulaski Highway.

Aerial video from Chopper 13 showed crews in hazmat suits removing multiple cages from the residence.

The Baltimore County fire department also responded as a precaution due to a strong ammonia smell.

Stay with WJZ for updates.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s