MIDDLE RIVER, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County health department officials are on the scene of an animal welfare call at a residence in Middle River Monday afternoon.
County officials said they received a call about too many animals at a residence in the 9000 block of Pulaski Highway.
Aerial video from Chopper 13 showed crews in hazmat suits removing multiple cages from the residence.
The Baltimore County fire department also responded as a precaution due to a strong ammonia smell.
