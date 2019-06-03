BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City is one of ten communities nationwide that will be getting federal support to combat violent crime, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Monday.
Baltimore was chosen to join the National Public Safety Partnership initiative, which “directs federal law enforcement resources to the cities where they can have the greatest impact,” Attorney General William Barr said in a statement.
The initiative launched in 2017 in response to an executive order from President Trump ordering the Justice Department to lead a nationwide effort to combat violent crime.
The other communities announced to be joining the partnership Monday are:
- Anniston, Alabama
- Oxford, Alabama
- Anchorage, Alaska
- Davenport, Iowa
- Wichita, Kansas
- Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- Cleveland, Ohio
- Amarillo, Texas
- Harris County, Texas
In order to be selected, a community needs to have a sustained level of violence significantly higher than the national average, demonstrate a commitment to reducing crime and comply with federal immigration requirements.