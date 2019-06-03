Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore Harborplace, Baltimore News, Baltimore's Inner Harbor, Inner Harbor, Local TV, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There could be some major problems for Baltimore’s crown jewel- the Inner Harbor.

According to the Baltimore Business Journal, a city judge has placed the property in receivership- meaning there could soon be a new owner.

This comes as the Harbor has high vacancies and is in need of major repairs and renovation.

Current owners Ashkenazy Acquisition Group loses day to day operations while another firm takes over and will look for a new buyer.

Developed by the Rouse Company- the Inner Harbor was sold in 2013 for $98 million.

