OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — A great white shark named Brunswick is traveling along the Delmarva Coast, pinging in the Atlantic Ocean along its way.
The shark, which is tagged and tracked by OCEARCH, pinged off the coast of Ocean City on Friday. It is currently traveling somewhere in the Atlantic Ocean east of the Jersey shore.
You can track Brunswick and other tagged sharks, here.