BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after the McDonald’s along Falls Road in Hampden was robbed early Monday.
According to police, three armed masked suspects walked into the fast food restaurant at 7:16 a.m. and robbed it.
No one was injured.
Police blocked off the fast food restaurant’s entrance as they investigated.
At this time they don’t know how much money was taken.
