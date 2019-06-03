  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after the McDonald’s along Falls Road in Hampden was robbed early Monday.

According to police, three armed masked suspects walked into the fast food restaurant at 7:16 a.m. and robbed it.

No one was injured.

Police blocked off the fast food restaurant’s entrance as they investigated.

At this time they don’t know how much money was taken.

 

Comments
  1. Tickedoff Person says:
    June 3, 2019 at 9:06 am

    I’ll go out on a limb here….The robbers were black male(s) with handguns. He and or they must have got at least $150.00…..wow! what a haul.

    Reply

