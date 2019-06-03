Filed Under:Cumberland, Cumberland County, human remains, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Mississippi, Talkers


FERNWOOD, Miss. (AP) — Investigators in southwest Mississippi say they may have found human remains in the search for a Maryland college student who disappeared in May 1995.

District attorney’s investigator Truett Simmons tells the Enterprise-Journal that archeologists found a “high probability of human bone” on Thursday.

Simmons says it appears to be charred bone fragments, possibly belonging to 19-year-old Donald Lee Izzett Jr.

It’s the third dig at the Fernwood site, where a witness told investigators that the Cumberland, Maryland teen was shot three times and his body burned.

No one has been arrested, but this month Izzett’s estate filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Shane Guenther, formerly of Fernwood and now of Bremerton, Washington.

Simmons says prosecutors are more likely to file criminal charges if remains have been found.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s