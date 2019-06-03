ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — A motorcyclist died in a crash Sunday afternoon after police made an unsafe lane change on the Arundel Expressway before crashing into another vehicle.
The crash happened at 1:08 p.m. on the expressway at East Furnace Branch Road.
Police said the motorcyclist, Jack Vance, 50, of Glen Burnie, was in the right exit lane when he suddenly veered left across three lanes of traffic and stuck a Jeep at minimal speed.
Vance was wearing a non-DOT approved helmet which broke in the crash.
He was taken to an area hospital where he later died.
The Jeep’s occupants, James Dodge, 59, and Linda Dodge, 58, of Pasadena, were not injured.
The crash remains under investigation, but police said there was no indication of excessive speed or alcohol use.