BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Orioles select Oregon State catcher Adley Rutschman with top pick in the baseball draft.

Rutschman, 21, hit .411/.575/.751 (76-for-185) with 10 doubles, 17 home runs, 57 runs, 58 RBI, and 76 walks in 57 games during his junior season. He guided Oregon State to their 20th NCAA Tournament appearance in program history.

The 2019 First-Player Draft is the second time in Orioles history the club has had the first overall selection in the MLB Draft, with RHP Ben McDonald in 1989 being the first.

This story is developing. 

