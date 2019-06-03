Comments
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — The armed man shot by police on Route 50 after confronting first responders Friday night appeared to be trying to get hit by a car, police said Monday.
Anne Arundel County police said numerous witnesses reported seeing the man walking and standing in the road in an apparent attempt to get struck. One witness told police they thought the man was hit by a vehicle before fire personnel arrived on scene.
Anne Arundel County Police Shoot Man Armed With A Knife
When first responders arrived, the man reportedly confronted and threatened them. Police rushed to the scene and an officer shot the man after he didn’t put down his knife.
The officer, Cpl. R. Heller, fired one round which hit the man, who is listed as in grave condition and under guard at an area hospital.
The man faces seven counts each of first-degree assault, second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.