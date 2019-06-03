Comments
Dreamed of being on The Price is Right? Well, COME ON DOWN!
On Thursday, June 6 join WJZ At Live! Hotel & Casino from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. for a casting call.
Two people are guaranteed to be selected to fly to LA and appear on The Price is Right. And one of those contestants is guaranteed to be called to contestants row.
Before you come to Live! Hotel & Casino you should print out the application form below and fill it out.
Also, check out the rules and eligibility requirements.
DOWNLOAD: The Price Is Right Application
READ: CASTING CALL RULES
READ: PRICE IS RIGHT ELIGIBILITY
See you Thursday!