REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (WJZ) — Rehoboth Beach police are looking for help identifying a man suspect in the stabbing of a Milton teen.
According to police, the stabbing occurred around 10 p.m. Saturday, June 1 in the area of Wilmington Avenue.
Police said there was a verbal altercation between the suspect and the victims. The suspect pulled a knife and stabbed the man in his left side.
The suspect and three accomplices then fled the area.
Police describe the suspect as a man wearing a gray New Balance sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, a backpack, and dark-colored athletic shoes.
Two of the accomplices are also pictured:
- The first is a man wearing a black t-shirt, black pants, and white shoes
- The second is a man wearing a black Polo t-shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.
The 18-year-old Milton man suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries. He was taken to an area hospital where he remains in stable condition.
Anyone who witnessed the incident and/or who can provide any information as to the identity and/or location of the male suspect and/or any of the accomplices is asked to please contact Detective Tyler Whitman at (302) 524-1391 or submit a tip through Delaware Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-847-3333 or online at http://delaware.crimestoppersweb.com. Anyone with information can also submit a tip online to the Rehoboth Beach Police Department via our website = or send us a private message. Anyone having contact with the suspect is asked to immediately call 911.