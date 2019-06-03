  • WJZ 13On Air

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (WJZ) — Rehoboth Beach police are looking for help identifying a man suspect in the stabbing of a Milton teen.

According to police,  the stabbing occurred around 10 p.m. Saturday, June 1 in the area of Wilmington Avenue.

Rehoboth beach Stabbing picture.

Police said there was a verbal altercation between the suspect and the victims. The suspect pulled a knife and stabbed the man in his left side.

The suspect and three accomplices then fled the area.

Police describe the suspect as a man wearing a gray New Balance sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, a backpack, and dark-colored athletic shoes.

Two of the accomplices are also pictured:

  • The first is a man wearing a black t-shirt, black pants, and white shoes
  • The second is a man wearing a black Polo t-shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.

 

The 18-year-old Milton man suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries. He was taken to an area hospital where he remains in stable condition.

Anyone who witnessed the incident and/or who can provide any information as to the identity and/or location of the male suspect and/or any of the accomplices is asked to please contact Detective Tyler Whitman at (302) 524-1391 or submit a tip through Delaware Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-847-3333 or online at http://delaware.crimestoppersweb.com. Anyone with information can also submit a tip online to the Rehoboth Beach Police Department via our website = or send us a private message. Anyone having contact with the suspect is asked to immediately call 911.

 

