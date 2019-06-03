



The man suspected in the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Jacob Mauer in Ellicott City Saturday night was arrested in North Carolina.

Rane Dellinger, 20, was arrested Monday morning nearly 30 hours after he allegedly fled the scene of the fatal shooting.

Detectives learned that Dellinger may have fled to Cumberland County, North Carolina. Local police located Dellinger in his car and took him into custody.

Dellinger is wanted following Mauer’s shooting just before 10 p.m. in the 4200 block of Montgomery Road.

Mauer of Haycarriage Court in Ellicott City was sitting in his car at the time of the shooting.

A preliminary investigation suggests Mauer, Dellinger and a friend were sitting in the car parked behind a building using drugs when Dellinger shot Mauer and fled the scene.

Dellinger is charged with first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, use of a firearm in a felony and illegal possession of a handgun. Howard County police are working with North Carolina authorities to arrange his extradition back to Maryland.

Police are still trying to determine the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information should contact police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.