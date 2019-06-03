FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — Police have arrested two people in connection with a theft involving a knife at a Frederick business last week.
Officers were called to a business in the 1300 block of West Patrick Street around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday for a reported theft.
The caller told police a man handed a number of items to a woman who then put them in her bag. When an employee confronted the pair, later identified as Zaki Love, 50, and Jessica Moore, 37, both of Frederick, Love reportedly pulled out a knife and threatened the employee.
Around 90 minutes later, an officer saw the vehicle the pair left the store in and pulled them over. Both were arrested.
Love was arrested on charges of first-degree assault, second-degree assault and conspiracy to commit theft $100-$1,500. Moore was arrested on a charge of theft $100-$1,500.