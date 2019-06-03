MARYLAND (WJZ) — The National Weather Service has completed its preliminary damage survey of two tornadoes that touched down in Maryland on Thursday.
The first tornado, rated an EF-0 on the Enhanced Fujita scale, touched down at 2:48 p.m. in the eastern suburbs of Frederick and was on the ground for 11 minutes.
The tornado snapped and uprooted a number of trees between the Frederick County Public Safety Training Facility and Monrovia.
The tornado, with winds estimated at 85 miles per hour, cut a path 75 yards wide and 6.5 miles long through several residential areas, but no major structural damage was reported.
Related Coverage:
- Officials Confirm EF-1 Tornado In Howard, EF-0 Tornado In Frederick Counties Thursday
- ‘It was Like A Vortex’ | Tornado Confirmed In Howard County Thursday Afternoon
The second twister, an EF-1, touched down at 3:20 p.m. in a residential community west of Glenelg in Howard County and stayed on the ground for 4.5 miles, damaging multiple buildings and throwing loose objects hundreds of feet.
Over the seven minutes it was on the ground, the tornado also ripped roofs off buildings, including taking a tin roof off a county highway maintenance facility, on a path up to 100 yards wide.
The tornado dissipated over a farm near Sheppard Lane in rural Howard County.