Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — WJZ’s Bob Turk dubs Monday an “absolutely perfect day.”
The high was 74 which is five degrees below normal and dew points were in the 30s! What more could you want in June in the Mid-Atlantic?
Tuesday will again be very very nice with a high of 77. Clouds will move our way later, as a warm front will develop, and bring a higher moisture content air mass, which will lead to some thunderstorms on Wednesday, some of which could be strong.
The area will stay warm, and rather humid for the rest of the week with a risk of a shower or thunderstorm each day, as a front will be hanging nearby.
Happy June!